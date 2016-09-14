Story by Denny Han

This semester’s intramural season started at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 with a game of tug of war among The Order of Tong, Order of Thor, Men of Aztlan, TNT, Ladies of Athena, PNK and the Black Student Union during LAC’s Join-a-Club Day.

PNK ultimately won the women’s division, while The Order of Tong saw victory in the men’s division.

When discussing her club’s victory, PNK member Tristan Cabrera exaclaimed, “It was really fun and we get pizza on Monday so YOLO.”

Intramural events will continue with a game of ping pong today on Sept. 15 2016 at 2 p.m. in the PCC game room.